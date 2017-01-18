FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Fed's Williams says fiscal stimulus could spur faster U.S. growth
January 18, 2017

Fed's Williams says fiscal stimulus could spur faster U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - Fiscal stimulus under the incoming U.S. administration could speed U.S. economic growth more than expected, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Tuesday.

But downside risks, from a potentially slower growing China, and an economic shock in Europe or a possible weakening of the European Union, also loom and could hurt U.S. growth, Williams said.

"Right now I’m not predicting any of those, it’s just those are the things that are on my radar," Williams said, repeating his view that the downside and upside risks to his outlook are balanced.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

