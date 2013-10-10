FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams says 'personally' wasn't far from willing to taper in September
October 10, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams says 'personally' wasn't far from willing to taper in September

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

BOISE, Idaho (Reuters) - The head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday that the decision not to reduce the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program in September was a “close call” for him.

“I personally wasn’t as far away from being willing to initiate a small taper” compared with some other top Fed officials, John Williams, the president of the San Francisco Fed, told reporters after a speech at Boise State University.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the Fed would probably reduce its $85-billion-a-month in bond purchases later this year and end the purchases by mid-2014.

A decision on when to taper and end the program will hinge on the momentum in the economy, Williams said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
