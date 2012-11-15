FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams says monetary policy getting traction
November 15, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Williams says monetary policy getting traction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s super-easy monetary policy is getting more traction this year than a year ago, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Pointing to improvements in the housing sector, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told an audience at the University of San Francisco that he’s more “optimistic” that the Fed’s program quantitative easing is helping the economy, rather than delivering diminishing returns as some critics have charged.

The Fed’s asset purchases are still “mainly having the positive effects we want,” he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Eric Walsh

