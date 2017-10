John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN RAMON, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. long-term bond yields may rise only very slowly even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates because weakness abroad creates demand for U.S. Treasuries, pushing down on rates here, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

The yield curve will probably be “relatively flat” given inflows from abroad, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said after a speech here.