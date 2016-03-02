FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 2, 2016 / 4:35 PM / in 2 years

Fed's Williams says U.S. economy faces little risk of recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN RAMON, Calif. (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams struck an optimistic note on Wednesday, telling a group of businessmen that the U.S. economy is powering through headwinds from abroad and faces no tangible risk of recession.

The U.S. economy still needs “some accommodation” over the next few years, he said, but raising rates gradually is the “right strategy.”

Domestic demand is strong enough to keep pushing down unemployment and begin raising inflation back towards the Fed’s 2-percent goal, despite economic weakness abroad, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

