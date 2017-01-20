FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Fed's Yellen says 'reasonable' for Congress to want explanations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2017 / 2:19 AM / 7 months ago

Fed's Yellen says 'reasonable' for Congress to want explanations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday said it is "reasonable" for Congress to ask questions about Fed policy and why certain decisions deviate from recommendations from well-known monetary policy rules.

But in response to a question from Stanford professor John Taylor, Yellen reiterated her opposition to a proposed law that would require the Fed to stick to Taylor's well-known policy rule and to submit to an audit should it deviate. Such a law, she said, opens the Fed to short-term political pressures.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.