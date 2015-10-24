Fed's Yellen to testify before Joint Economic Committee Dec. 3

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen will appear at the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress on Dec. 3, a committee spokeswoman said on Saturday.

“Chair Yellen is scheduled to testify before the Joint Economic Committee the morning of Thursday, December 3,” committee spokeswoman Kristine Michalson said in an email.

The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is meeting next week but is not expected to raise rates, which have been kept near zero for nearly seven years.

Economists see a December rate increase as more likely, but futures markets are not pointing to a move until next year.