Yellen: Under 100,000 jobs a month enough to keep up with population trends

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a pace of 100,000 new jobs per month is enough to keep up with demographic trends in the United States.

“To simply provide jobs for those who are newly entering the labor force probably requires under 100,000 jobs a month and there’s a downward trend in the labor force due to aging,” Yellen told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

She added that she does not expect to see the labor force participation rate to increase much in the future.