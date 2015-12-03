FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yellen: Under 100,000 jobs a month enough to keep up with population trends
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Yellen: Under 100,000 jobs a month enough to keep up with population trends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a pace of 100,000 new jobs per month is enough to keep up with demographic trends in the United States.

“To simply provide jobs for those who are newly entering the labor force probably requires under 100,000 jobs a month and there’s a downward trend in the labor force due to aging,” Yellen told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

She added that she does not expect to see the labor force participation rate to increase much in the future.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.