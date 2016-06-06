FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen lightly downplays 'surprise' U.S. jobs report
#Business News
June 6, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Fed's Yellen lightly downplays 'surprise' U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet L. Yellen speaks with attendees before she addresses the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday said the May jobs report was a “surprise” but noted that economic data is only meaningful for monetary policy if it changes the U.S. central bank’s medium- or longer-term outlook.

Friday’s report showed that only 38,000 jobs were created in May, well below estimates.

“Our views on policy respond to incoming data, such as a surprise like the labor market report last Friday, only to the extent that we determine or come to the view that the data is meaningful in terms of changing our view of medium- and longer- term economic outlook,” Yellen told a Philadelphia audience.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
