Senate resets test vote on Fed chair nominee Yellen to Friday

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate reset a test vote on Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve for Friday, with an anticipated confirmation vote now scheduled for January 6.

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid announced the dates on Thursday as part of an end-of-year agreement with Republicans on a number of President Barack Obama’s pending nominees. Reid had earlier intended to begin debate on Yellen on Friday, with a confirmation vote on Saturday. She appears virtually certain to be approved.