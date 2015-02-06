FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen to testify before House on February 25
#Politics
February 6, 2015

Fed's Yellen to testify before House on February 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 25, a congressional aide said on Friday.

Yellen’s appearance at the House committee will come a day after she goes in front of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Both hearings are part of the official, semi-annual appearances the Federal Reserve makes to update Congress on the state of the economy and monetary policy.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

