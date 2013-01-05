FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed will vary interest on reserves when tightening policy: Yellen
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 5, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

Fed will vary interest on reserves when tightening policy: Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Janet Yellen, vice chair of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, speaks at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business in Berkeley, California November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen reiterated on Saturday that the U.S. central bank will use its ability to pay interest on excess bank reserves to tighten monetary policy at some stage in the future.

“We are quite likely and have decided we will almost surely rely on varying that - the level of interest on reserves - when the day comes when we will be ready to exit a period of accommodative monetary policy,” she told a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.