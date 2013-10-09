FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yellen pledges to promote maximum employment, stable system
October 9, 2013 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Yellen pledges to promote maximum employment, stable system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Janet Yellen and current Fed Chair Ben Bernanke listen as U.S. President Barack Obama announces his nomination of Yellen to head the Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she would do her utmost to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and a strong and stable financial system if she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate to run the central bank.

Yellen said the United States has made progress in recovering from the financial crisis, but has further to go.

“Too many Americans still can’t find a job and worry how they’ll pay their bills and provide for their families. The Federal Reserve can help if it does its job effectively,” Yellen said at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton

