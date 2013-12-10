FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate vote on confirming Yellen as Fed chief likely next week: aide
December 10, 2013 / 9:09 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate vote on confirming Yellen as Fed chief likely next week: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is likely to vote next week on President Barack Obama’s choice of Janet Yellen to be the next chief of the Federal Reserve, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Tuesday.

Yellen, the Fed’s vice chair, is widely expected to win Senate confirmation, which would make her the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. Last month, the Senate Banking Committee approved her nomination on a 14-8 vote.

Yellen would replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends on January 31. A specific date for a Senate vote on Yellen has not yet been set.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; editing by Christopher Wilson

