U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is unlikely to vote on Janet Yellen’s nomination to head the Federal Reserve before Wednesday, the chamber’s top Democrat indicated on Friday.

Majority Leader Harry Reid said consideration of Yellen’s nomination would not come until after the Senate took up a defense bill on Wednesday.