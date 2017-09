Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s prepared testimony to a House of Representatives’ committee on Wednesday is expected to be identical to remarks she delivered a day earlier to a Senate panel, a committee aide said.

“She is expected to deliver the exact same opening statement as she did yesterday,” said David Popp, a spokesman for the House Financial Services Committee.