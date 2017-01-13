Fed's Yellen does not comment on outlook in speech to educators

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following day two of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in remarks to teachers, saying improving U.S. education could help raise living standards.

"Improving education is at the top of my list," Yellen said in prepared remarks at a town hall meeting with educators, referring to the types of policies and initiatives that might spur economic growth and make Americans better off.