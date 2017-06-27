Fed's Fischer warns against complacency on financial stability
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Tuesday warned that the U.S. central bank must remain vigilant in monitoring financial stability risks.
LONDON U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be a run on the banking system at least as long as she lives.
"Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? You know probably that would be going too far but I do think we're much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don't believe it will be," Yellen said at an event in London.
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Marc Jones in London; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Tuesday warned that the U.S. central bank must remain vigilant in monitoring financial stability risks.
Wall Street was lower in early afternoon trading on Tuesday as technology stocks continued to slide while investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's talk in London.