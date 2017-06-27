The Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a discussion with the President of the British Academy Nicholas Stern during The British Academy President's Lecture in London, Britain, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be a run on the banking system at least as long as she lives.

"Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? You know probably that would be going too far but I do think we're much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don't believe it will be," Yellen said at an event in London.

