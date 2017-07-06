Seven U.S. states still without budgets a week into new fiscal year
Seven U.S. states are still without budgets, nearly a week into the new fiscal year that started July 1.
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver a second day of testimony on the U.S. central bank's semiannual report on monetary policy and the economy on July 13, a Senate committee announced on Thursday.
Yellen will testify at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Senate Banking Committee said in a statement. The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee said last week that it would hear from Yellen on July 12.
BRUSSELS Japan and the European Union agreed a free trade pact on Thursday to create the world's biggest open economic area and signal resistance to what they see as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist turn.