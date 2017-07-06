The Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen speaks during a discussion at The British Academy President's Lecture in London, Britain, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver a second day of testimony on the U.S. central bank's semiannual report on monetary policy and the economy on July 13, a Senate committee announced on Thursday.

Yellen will testify at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Senate Banking Committee said in a statement. The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee said last week that it would hear from Yellen on July 12.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)