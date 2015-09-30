FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen does not comment on policy in brief remarks to bank group
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Yellen does not comment on policy in brief remarks to bank group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

St. Louis (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on the U.S. economy or monetary policy in brief welcoming remarks to a community banking symposium on Wednesday.

It was Yellen’s first public appearance since a health scare last week in Massachusetts in which she stumbled over her words and struggled to complete a nearly hour-long speech.

The Fed said at the time she suffered from dehydration after a long day, and was cleared by an emergency medical technician to proceed with a planned dinner that evening.

In opening remarks scheduled for delivery to a Conference of State Bank Supervisors gathering on community banking, Yellen said smaller banks were “essential” to the U.S. economy and said the Fed was working to tailor its oversight to make sure it is not overly burdensome for community banks.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.