Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington in this file photo from September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will appear before a congressional committee on Nov. 4 to take questions on bank regulation, the head of the House Financial Services Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appearance will follow a two-day review of monetary policy at the Fed that concludes on Wednesday.