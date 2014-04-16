FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen says rates will need to rise as recovery takes hold
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 16, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Yellen says rates will need to rise as recovery takes hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday U.S. interest rates will need to rise as the economy recovers even though risks to the Fed’s inflation target are currently to the downside rather than the upside.

“I hope it’s completely clear that while monetary policy is very accommodative at this point ... as the recovery proceeds and healing occurs, it’s obvious that we will need to tighten monetary policy to avoid overshooting our target,” she told the Economic Club of New York in answer to a question.

“Overshooting that goal, we have learned in past episodes, in past recoveries, can be very costly to revert.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Walden Siew; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.