Fed's Yellen says can understand why BOJ wants to be aggressive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday it is appropriate for Japan to try to end a long bout of deflation with aggressive monetary policy after the country announced a $1.4 trillion monetary stimulus overnight.
“Taking an aggressive approach to try to end deflation is something I certainly understand,” she said, in a question period following an address to a meeting sponsored by the Society of American Business Writers and Editors.
