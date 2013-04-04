FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says can understand why BOJ wants to be aggressive
#Deflation
April 4, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Yellen says can understand why BOJ wants to be aggressive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen addresses the 29th National Association for Business Economics Policy Conference in Washington March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday it is appropriate for Japan to try to end a long bout of deflation with aggressive monetary policy after the country announced a $1.4 trillion monetary stimulus overnight.

“Taking an aggressive approach to try to end deflation is something I certainly understand,” she said, in a question period following an address to a meeting sponsored by the Society of American Business Writers and Editors.

Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
