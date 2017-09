U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, on Capitol Hill in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economy before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on February 13, an aide for the panel said on Friday.

The hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m., the aide said.

It will be Yellen’s second day of testimony on the Fed’s semiannual monetary policy report. She is scheduled to testify before a House panel on February 11.