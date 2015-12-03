FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says doesn't see any impact from mass shootings on U.S. economy
#Business News
December 3, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Yellen says doesn't see any impact from mass shootings on U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she does not see any impact from mass shootings or recent attacks around the world on the U.S. economy, but added they could have a knock-on effect in the future.

“It does have the potential to have a significant economic effect,” she told a committee of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The Fed watches such geopolitical risks very carefully, Yellen said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
