July 16, 2015 / 8:23 PM / 2 years ago

Yellen open to modest increase in 'SIFI' threshold for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday she would be open to a “modest” increase in the threshold that financial regulators use to determine whether a U.S. bank is systemically important.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law says that all U.S. banks with more than $50 billion in assets are labeled systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), making them subject to tougher supervision by the central bank.

Republican lawmakers have proposed allowing banks with assets between $50 billion and $500 billion to lose the SIFI designation if the Fed believes they are not systemically risky.

Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee in her semiannual address to Congress that she was open to a modest increase in the SIFI threshold.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Megan Cassella; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
