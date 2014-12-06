FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama signs order keeping U.S. government offices closed December 26
December 6, 2014 / 12:54 AM / 3 years ago

Obama signs order keeping U.S. government offices closed December 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal government offices will be closed on Friday Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, the White House said on Friday.

President Barack Obama signed an executive order giving most federal workers that day off, meaning they will have a four-day weekend, with Christmas coming on a Thursday.

Some departments and agencies are permitted to order employees to work on Dec. 26 “for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need,” according to the order, which was released by the White House.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

