January 21, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Teamsters lose one FedEx Freight ballot, withdraw another

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Federal Express truck makes its way down a freeway in San Diego, California August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Wednesday that the Teamsters have lost a ballot among drivers at a FedEx Freight facility and withdrawn another ballot petition, a fresh sign that the union’s campaign to organize the company may have run out of steam.

The vote at the facility of the package delivery company’s trucking unit took place on Jan 15, but the votes were not counted until Wednesday because the National Labor Relations Board had to rule first on which workers could be included in the vote.

Following decades of failed attempts, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last October scored its first-ever worker ballot wins at three FedEx Freight facilities. Those three facilities employ a few hundred of the trucking unit’s 19,000 drivers.

But they have lost another four ballots since the initial wins, including the latest at a FedEx Freight facility in Charleston, West Virginia, plus withdrawn six petitions. When the union withdraws a ballot petition, it is generally seen as a sign that the union is unlikely to win a vote.

“FedEx Freight drivers continue to reject the union and demonstrate their strong preference for a direct relationship with the company,” the company said in a statement.

The Teamsters declined to comment. 

(This version of the story corrects fourth paragraph to make clear where Teamsters lost ballot)

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
