Teamsters lose another vote at FedEx Freight facility

CHICAGO (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Thursday the Teamsters have lost a ballot among drivers at a FedEx Freight facility in West Virginia, the latest blow to the union’s campaign to organize workers at the package delivery company.

The vote at the Parkersburg facility of the company’s trucking unit took place on Jan. 14, but the vote count was delayed because the National Labor Relations Board had to rule first on which workers could vote.

“We are proud of our drivers in West Virginia for making informed decisions,” Pat Reed, FedEx Freight’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We continue to work with our team to ensure that FedEx Freight remains a great place to work.”

The Teamsters declined to comment.

Following decades of failed attempts to unionize workers at FedEx units, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last October scored its first-ever worker ballot wins at three FedEx Freight facilities. Those three facilities employ a few hundred of the trucking unit’s 19,000 drivers.

But including the latest result they have lost another five ballots since the initial wins, plus withdrawn six petitions.

When the union withdraws a ballot petition, it is generally seen as a sign that the union is unlikely to win a vote.