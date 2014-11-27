FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx Freight workers in Louisville vote against union membership
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 27, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

FedEx Freight workers in Louisville vote against union membership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Drivers at a Louisville facility of FedEx Corp’s trucking unit voted on Wednesday against union representation, dealing a blow to a concerted effort by the Teamsters to unionize the Memphis-based company.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has won three secret ballot petitions at FedEx Freight since the beginning of October, its first ever wins against FedEx. But the union has also lost three ballots and withdrawn three others.

The Teamsters have also recently targeted Con-way Freight, a unit of logistics firm Con-way.

Reporting By Nick Carey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.