U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.13 percent
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a sixth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a fourth straight session on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its interest rate target range, currently at zero to 0.25 percent, at its two-day policy meeting next week.

Reporting by Richard Leong

