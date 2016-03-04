FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. effective fed funds rate remains at 0.37 percent
March 4, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. effective fed funds rate remains at 0.37 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.37 percent for a second day on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate USONFFE= traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $75 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.45 percent with $75 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a third day on Thursday.

This rate, which debuted on Tuesday, is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.42 percent on Thursday, compared with 0.29 percent to 0.42 percent on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said Thursday’s rate was based on $326 billion worth of loans, compared with $333 billion on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

