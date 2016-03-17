FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.37 percent
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 17, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate holds at 0.37 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve before the arrival of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to give a news conference following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTSARII

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held at 0.37 percent for a second day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate USONFFE= traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $67 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 12th day on Wednesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.42 percent on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said Wednesday’s rate was based on $299 billion worth of loans, compared with $302 billion on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.