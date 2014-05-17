FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman hurt in elevator shaft fall at Boston's Fenway Park
May 17, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Woman hurt in elevator shaft fall at Boston's Fenway Park

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 22-year-old woman attending a baseball game at Boston’s Fenway Park was injured on Friday night when elevator doors opened unexpectedly and she fell two floors down an empty shaft, officials said.

The woman was at the fourth-floor level of the 102-year-old stadium and fell onto the roof of the elevator car at the second floor after a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald said.

Firefighters shut off power to the elevator and used a chair to climb through a hatch onto the roof of the elevator car to rescue the unconscious woman, MacDonald said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to the city’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in serious condition, MacDonald said.

MacDonald said she had been standing with friends when the elevator doors opened unexpectedly and she fell. A police spokeswoman said officers determined it was an accident.

Massachusetts Department of Public Safety inspectors are looking into what might have caused the doors to open with no elevator at the landing, MacDonald said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson

