Nearly 60 people arrested for Ferguson-related protest in St Louis: officials
#U.S.
August 10, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Nearly 60 people arrested for Ferguson-related protest in St Louis: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly 60 people were arrested on Monday for obstructing the entrance of a St. Louis court house in a peaceful protest related to the anniversary of the shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white policeman in nearby Ferguson, Missouri.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 57 people were arrested and are being processed for blocking the entrances at the Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler

