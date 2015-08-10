Protesters arrested after blocking Interstate traffic near Ferguson: Reuters witness

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters were arrested on Monday afternoon after blocking rush-hour traffic on Interstate 70 a few miles (km) from Ferguson, Missouri, during demonstrations over the police shooting of an unarmed black man a year ago, according to a Reuters witness.
The protesters could be seen sitting or kneeling with their hands secured behind their backs, flanked by police officers and vans.
