St. Louis County declares state of emergency for Ferguson

(Reuters) - St. Louis County issued a state of emergency for Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday, citing violence in the city on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white officer.

“The recent acts of violence will not be tolerated in a community that has worked so tirelessly over the last year to rebuild and become stronger,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement.

Prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old black man with assault on police officers in Ferguson after an exchange of gunfire the previous night.