St. Louis County declares state of emergency for Ferguson
#U.S.
August 10, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis County declares state of emergency for Ferguson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis County issued a state of emergency for Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday, citing violence in the city on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white officer.

“The recent acts of violence will not be tolerated in a community that has worked so tirelessly over the last year to rebuild and become stronger,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement.

Prosecutors on Monday charged an 18-year-old black man with assault on police officers in Ferguson after an exchange of gunfire the previous night.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

