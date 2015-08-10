One man gravely wounded in exchange of gunfire with police in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (Reuters) - A man who opened fire on police in Ferguson, Missouri, on Sunday was gravely wounded in an ensuing gun battle with officers, the St. Louis county police chief said, after rallies commemorating the killing of Michael Brown last year turned violent.

The man, was hospitalized in a critical, unstable condition, and was undergoing surgery, Chief Jon Belmar told reporters on Monday.

He said one officer was treated for cuts to his face after being hit by a brick near the spot where Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old, was shot dead by a white policeman last year.