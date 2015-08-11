FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police release video they say shows Ferguson suspect with gun
#U.S.
August 11, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Police release video they say shows Ferguson suspect with gun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis County Police released a video on Tuesday they said showed a suspect, charged with shooting at police in the strife-torn city of Ferguson, drawing a pistol from the waistband of his pants.

Prosecutors have charged Tyrone Harris, an 18-year-old black man, with four counts of assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of shooting at a vehicle over the incident that took place on Sunday during evening protests.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler

