Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
#U.S.
November 29, 2013 / 11:28 PM / 4 years ago

Seven hurt as New Jersey commuter ferry hits pier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A commuter ferry crossing the Hudson River crashed into a pier in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Friday, causing bumps and bruises to seven of the 24 people on board, police said.

The cause was under investigation, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The NY Waterway ferry was arriving in Jersey City after crossing the river from lower Manhattan, near the World Trade Center in late afternoon on Friday.

Representatives of NY Waterway could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
