FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third death linked to Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 27, 2014 / 11:50 PM / 3 years ago

Third death linked to Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California man who traveled to Las Vegas for the Electric Daisy Carnival has died five days after being found unconscious, in the third death linked to the electronic music festival this year, a coroner’s spokesman said on Friday.

Joey Saychack, 21, was taken to a local hospital on June 20 after he was discovered unresponsive at the Las Vegas-area home he had rented with a group of friends, Clark County Assistant Coroner John Fudenberg said.

Saychack, who never made it to the music festival, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Fudenberg said, adding that a cause of death had not been determined.

Fudenberg said Saychack of Fresno, California was the third person to die during the Electric Daisy Carnival, which ran June 20 through June 22 in Las Vegas.

On June 21, 24-year-old Montgomery Tsang of San Leandro, California, was pronounced dead after attending the first night of the event. The coroner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that Tsang collapsed in a parking lot outside the concert venue under unclear circumstances.

Anthony Anaya, 25, also died after attending the first night of the festival. Medical examiners were waiting for the results of blood tests to determine the cause of death for Anaya, of Everett, Washington.

The Electric Daisy Carnival originated in Los Angeles but was moved to Las Vegas in 2010 after the death of a 15-year-old attendee due to drug intoxication.

Last year, the last night of another major electronic music festival, Electric Zoo in New York City, was canceled after two attendees died after taking the club drug known as Molly, exposing the widespread use of illegal stimulants at such events.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.