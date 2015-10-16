Mixed martial arts fighter arrested for throwing tile at California police

Mixed martial arts fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California. Miller was arrested in Southern California on Friday for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he threw a ceramic tile at police outside his house, authorities said. REUTERS/Orange County Sheriff's Department/Handout

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller was arrested on Friday on a charge of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he threw a ceramic tile at sheriff’s deputies outside his Southern California home, authorities said.

Miller, 34, also threatened deputies with a metal pole and a fire extinguisher before they subdued him with an electric stun gun, or Taser, at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Mission Viejo, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The confrontation came a year after Miller, who has had several previous arrests, live-tweeted his standoff with a police SWAT team.

Miller has competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts organization and was the star of the cable reality show “Bully Beatdown” that aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012. His fans have called themselves “Mayhem Monkeys.”

In the latest incident, deputies who went to Miller’s home after a reported disturbance there heard a woman screaming inside the home, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

They walked into a side yard and encountered a screaming Miller, who threw a ceramic tile at the deputies before arming himself with the fire extinguisher and metal pole and retreating to the backyard, the sheriff’s department said. No deputy was struck, it said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, booked into jail in lieu of bail of $50,000, and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, authorities said.

Last year, Orange County sheriff’s deputies went to Miller’s home to arrest him in connection with a domestic violence case and he ran into his house, staying there for nearly four hours and updating his fans on Twitter until a SWAT team broke down the front door and he surrendered.

In the domestic violence case, he is charged with two counts of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and other charges and is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 26, Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

An attorney who has represented him in the past could not immediately be reached for comment.