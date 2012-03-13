FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed to release bank stress tests results
#Business News
March 13, 2012

Fed to release bank stress tests results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will later on Tuesday release the results of its latest round of stress tests on 19 large banks, the regulator said.

The Fed is requiring the nation’s largest lenders to prove they have enough capital to withstand an economic downturn in the future. The test will gauge the ability of banks to withstand a financial shock that includes unemployment hitting 13 percent and a 21 percent drop in housing prices.

The results will be released after markets close at about 4:30 P.M. (2030 GMT) Tuesday.

Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by James Dalgleish

