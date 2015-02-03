U.S. government finance research unit seeks boost with own website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s top financial research group on Tuesday launched a new website, a move aimed at helping it gain a greater profile separate from the Treasury Department, which houses the powerful agency.

The Office of Financial Research was set up after the 2007-09 credit meltdown to help regulators map financial markets and has the power to retrieve data from banks, including through subpoenas.

The OFR in 2013 identified risks in the asset management industry in a controversial report mandated by a group of senior regulators called the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

That group, chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, designates firms for tougher oversight if their failure could destabilize markets, and the report triggered harsh attacks by firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

The OFR is designed to operate independently from the Treasury. Its head is appointed by the president, and it is funded by money levied from banks. It is currently headed by Richard Berner, a former Morgan Stanley banker.

But its research reports and other publications have no prominent place on the Treasury’s website, and there had sometimes been issues around the timing of publishing documents, a source familiar with the matter said.

The new website, www.financialresearch.gov, has extensive sections for publications and projects.

One of its projects is to look at the repo market, a source of short-term lending between banks that was at the heart of the credit crisis, but about which little data exist.

It is also assisting the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees derivatives trading, in making sense of a plethora of new data that banks have been submitting after new rules to enhance transparency came into place.