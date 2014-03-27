FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigators probe cause of Boston blaze that killed two firefighters
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 27, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Investigators probe cause of Boston blaze that killed two firefighters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Firefighters battle a nine-alarm blaze in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (Reuters) - Investigators continued on Thursday to probe the cause of a nine-alarm fire in a four-story apartment building in Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood that killed two firefighters a day earlier.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said it had assigned an investigator to work with Boston Fire Department officials to determine what had triggered the afternoon fire, as tributes poured in for the slain officers, Lieutenant Edward Walsh, 43, and Firefighter Michael Kennedy, 33.

“These brave men gave their lives in the line of duty, putting the public safety ahead of their own interests,” said Boston’s Roman Catholic Cardinal, Sean O‘Malley, in a statement.

Passersby left flowers outside the firehouse where the two men had been based.

No residents of the building died in the blaze, officials said.

Walsh, a 9-1/2 year veteran of the force, was married and had three children. Kennedy had been in the fire department for 6-1/2 years and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, officials said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.