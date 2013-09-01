FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four children die in house fire in Elmira, New York
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 1, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

Four children die in house fire in Elmira, New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - Four children have died in a house fire in Elmira, a city in the southern tier of New York state, a fire official said on Saturday.

The Elmira Fire Department responded to the blaze on Friday night and found the four children inside, said Elira Fire Marshal Joseph Martino.

They were rushed to local hospitals for treatment but all four children succumbed to their injuries and died, said an Elira police statement.

The blaze, in this city of about 29,000 residents that is 85 miles south of Rochester and near the border with Pennsylvania, happened in the town’s south side.

Martino would not say if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire and he declined to immediately release the names and ages of the children.

It was not clear if the children were related to each other.

The deadly fire is being investigated by the Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department and the New York State Fire Investigation Bureau.

Reporting by Caurie Putnam in Rochester, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.