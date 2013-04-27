Five dead in house fire in suburban Atlanta

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A mother and four children died in a suburban Atlanta house fire early Saturday, police said.

Before she died in the blaze, the 28-year-old mother was able to wake her 11-year old daughter, who escaped the home and was the only survivor, according to a statement by the Newnan, Georgia, police department.

The mother’s 5-year-old daughter died in the fire as did three other children between the ages of 1 and 3, who were spending the night at the house, police said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault, the police statement said.