April 27, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Five dead in house fire in suburban Atlanta

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A mother and four children died in a suburban Atlanta house fire early Saturday, police said.

Before she died in the blaze, the 28-year-old mother was able to wake her 11-year old daughter, who escaped the home and was the only survivor, according to a statement by the Newnan, Georgia, police department.

The mother’s 5-year-old daughter died in the fire as did three other children between the ages of 1 and 3, who were spending the night at the house, police said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical fault, the police statement said.

Reporting By David Beasley; Editing by Greg McCune and Bill Trott

