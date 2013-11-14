FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at chemical plant on Detroit's east side prompts evacuations
November 14, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

Fire at chemical plant on Detroit's east side prompts evacuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A fire at a chemical plant on Detroit’s east side on Thursday has prompted officials to evacuate people, including elementary school students, from the area due to concern about hazardous materials.

The fire is at Chemical Technology Inc, according to Detroit Fire Lt. Theresa Halsell. She said the evacuation was in a one-block radius, but did not know how many people were affected and did not know of any injuries.

GEE White Academy, an elementary school, was evacuated at about 3 p.m. local time at the advice of the police, according to a representative for the school. The school has 447 students and 42 staff members. He said there were no injuries.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Joseph Lichterman in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr

