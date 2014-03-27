FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston worker thanks firemen who saved him from building inferno
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 27, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Houston worker thanks firemen who saved him from building inferno

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Firefighters work to extinguish a five-alarm blaze at a massive multi-story luxury apartment complex under construction in Houston March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Donna Carson

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A worker who escaped a blaze at a Houston construction site by climbing onto a fire truck’s ladder seconds before part of the building collapsed thanked his rescuers on Thursday.

As Tuesday’s fire consumed the building in the luxury apartment complex, construction supervisor Curtis Reissig swung from the fifth floor to a fourth floor balcony to escape raging flames above and behind him. The action was caught on video that went viral on YouTube.

With no means of escape, he waited for the ladder carrying a fireman to get close enough for him to reach it.

“I was running away from the inferno, trying to save myself,” Reissig said on the NBC’s “Today” show. “These guys run to and into infernos to try to save other people. I shouldn’t even be here. These guys, they deserve all the praise and accolades.”

Reissig said dropping to the ledge beneath him was “pretty much a survival instinct. That was the only option.”

Firefighter Dwayne Wyble, who drove the hook and ladder truck, said he moved the ladder away quickly once the worker was

with his fellow fireman.

“It surprised every one of us how quickly it came down after they were on there,” he said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.