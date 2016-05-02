FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
May 2, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Fire breaks out at historic Manhattan church

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Sunday at Manhattan’s historic Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Sava, the New York City Fire Department said.

The department said on its Twitter feed there had been no reports of injuries or evacuations from the four-alarm blaze but that it was using an “exterior operation” because of heavy fire throughout the church.

The church was built in the early 1850s and designated a New York City landmark in 1968.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Peter Cooney

